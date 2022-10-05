Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Short Interest Update

Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 2,270,000 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 389,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Elliman

In other news, insider Richard Lampen purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of 4.55 per share, with a total value of 45,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,026,423 shares in the company, valued at 4,670,224.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $133,795 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Douglas Elliman

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,737,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Elliman in the fourth quarter worth about $1,533,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $60,478,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Douglas Elliman in the 4th quarter worth about $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Elliman Stock Performance

DOUG opened at 4.22 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is 5.60. Douglas Elliman has a 52 week low of 3.97 and a 52 week high of 12.66.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of 0.21 by -0.09. The firm had revenue of 364.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 379.30 million. Douglas Elliman’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Douglas Elliman will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Elliman Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

