Drumz (LON:DRUM) Trading Down 9%

Drumz plc (LON:DRUM – Get Rating)’s share price fell 9% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.75 ($0.01). 692,712 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,538,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.83 ($0.01).

Drumz Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.74 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.66. The firm has a market cap of £3.15 million and a PE ratio of -7.51.

Drumz Company Profile

Drumz plc, formerly known as, Energiser Investments plc, is a venture capital firm specializing in Mid Venture and Growth companies, real estate, whole loan or mezzanine finance in acquisition or development situations. The firm seeks to invest in technology sector, Software with a preference for SaaS business models delivering Cyber security, Big Data or Artificial Intelligence services and solutions, real estate sector.

