Duddell Street Acquisition (OTCMKTS:DSACU) Trading Down 10.1%

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating) shares dropped 10.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.08 and last traded at $9.08. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,623 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Duddell Street Acquisition Stock Down 10.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Duddell Street Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Duddell Street Acquisition stock. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:DSACU – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Duddell Street Acquisition Company Profile

Duddell Street Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

