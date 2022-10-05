Dynacor Group Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (TSE:DNG)

Dynacor Group Inc. (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 6th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be given a dividend of 0.0083 per share on Wednesday, October 19th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th.

Dynacor Group Trading Up 2.2 %

TSE DNG opened at C$2.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$108.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 4.54. Dynacor Group has a 52 week low of C$2.51 and a 52 week high of C$3.50.

Dynacor Group (TSE:DNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$68.85 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dynacor Group will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dynacor Group Company Profile

Dynacor Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of minerals properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds interest in the Tumipampa property covering an area of 7,027 hectares located in Peru. In addition, it holds 100% interest in the greenfield Anta silver/gold/copper exploration project located in Southern Peru.

