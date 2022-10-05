Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II (NYSEARCA:EOS – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1373 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of EOS stock traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $16.27. 169,799 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,265. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.06. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $24.81.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EOS. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after buying an additional 16,018 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund II is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of mid-cap and large-cap companies.

