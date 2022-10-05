Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.076 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,048. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.18.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 868,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,581,000 after buying an additional 124,935 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 57.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 112,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 41,207 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 27.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 14,751 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 16.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 60,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 8,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 91.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 18,860 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

