Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (EFR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 21st

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. 1,049 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,270. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 718,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,629,000 after buying an additional 261,255 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 570,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after acquiring an additional 108,647 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 122,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 26,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

