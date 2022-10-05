Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.081 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:EFR traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,270. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $15.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.35.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $145,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

