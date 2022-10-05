Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETB stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.85.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.
About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
