Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Short Interest Down 5.4% in September

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,200 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the August 31st total of 241,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of ETB stock opened at $14.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.70. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.20 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were given a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 50,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 7.0% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 15,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 6.5% during the first quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 19,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund by 2.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.