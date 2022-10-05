Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund (NYSEARCA:EXDGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

EXD traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 13,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,056. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund has a 1-year low of $8.76 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 115.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $167,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund in the first quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund by 2.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 49,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund is co-managed by Parametric Risk Advisors, LLC. It invests in equity markets. The fund invests directly and through derivatives such as options in stocks of companies.

