Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %
Shares of ETY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,915. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
