Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (ETY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on October 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of 0.093 per share by the investment management company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of ETY traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,915. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $15.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.48 and its 200 day moving average is $12.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 31,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,459 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 41,617 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 69.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 16,157 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.