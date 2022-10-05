Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Bristlecone Advisors LLC

Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ECL. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. O Dell Group LLC grew its position in Ecolab by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECL traded down $4.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.86. The company had a trading volume of 17,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,389. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.58. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.34 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The company has a market capitalization of $42.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 18.56%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.13%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III purchased 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares in the company, valued at $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ECL shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $200.00 to $181.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

