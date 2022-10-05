Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,770,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,843,713,000 after buying an additional 166,209 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,319,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,587,655,000 after buying an additional 1,434,495 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 6.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,256,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,634,261,000 after buying an additional 532,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,079,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $543,784,000 after buying an additional 32,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Ecolab by 24.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,376,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $419,514,000 after buying an additional 465,728 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ecolab stock traded down $4.24 on Wednesday, hitting $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 21,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,389. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $163.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.58.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.02. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In related news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total transaction of $533,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.47 per share, with a total value of $25,581,609.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 274,284 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,385 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Northcoast Research raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.35.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

