Edgecoin Price Up 0% Over Last Week (EDGT)

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC on major exchanges. Edgecoin has a total market cap of $10.00 billion and $1.80 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgecoin alerts:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000253 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000314 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004996 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010646 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Edgecoin Profile

Edgecoin launched on November 12th, 2020. Edgecoin’s total supply is 9,999,812,595 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here. Edgecoin’s official website is edgecoinpay.com.

Buying and Selling Edgecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgecoin is an Educational Stable Coin, providing an open payment system for educational institutions. Users automatically receive Gradecoin whilst holding Edgecoin, a fluctuating coin on the DeFi market. To receive a full 34% Gradecoin, one-year minimum staking is required.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.