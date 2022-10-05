Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $150.64.

A number of research firms recently commented on EA. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. MKM Partners cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Electronic Arts from $159.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total value of $903,256.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 6,816 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.52, for a total transaction of $903,256.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,102.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total transaction of $174,345.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,261. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,619 shares of company stock worth $10,724,656. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,925 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its position in Electronic Arts by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 1,730 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 10,907 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Sante Capital Fund LP acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,545,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,323,000. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $123.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $126.58 and its 200-day moving average is $126.93. Electronic Arts has a 1 year low of $109.24 and a 1 year high of $146.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

