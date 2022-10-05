Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) is OLD National Bancorp IN’s Largest Position

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,913 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and makes up 7.5% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $222,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 96.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 98 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $333.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $335.00 to $363.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.82.

In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.50, for a total value of $199,752.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,136 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,412. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.52, for a total value of $532,364.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,964,899 shares in the company, valued at $34,570,408,215.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 210,656 shares of company stock worth $70,321,787. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $328.43. The company had a trading volume of 15,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.56. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $226.05 and a one year high of $341.70. The stock has a market cap of $312.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.55). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 85.58% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

