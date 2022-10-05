Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2022

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

ENFN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Enfusion Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of ENFN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enfusion

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,816,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enfusion by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enfusion

(Get Rating)

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN)

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.