Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Bank of America

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 30.66% from the company’s previous close.

ENFN has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Enfusion to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Enfusion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Shares of ENFN opened at $11.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.78. Enfusion has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $23.21.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Enfusion had a negative return on equity of 345.65% and a negative net margin of 228.22%. The company had revenue of $36.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.67 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,481,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enfusion by 1,435.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 762,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,704,000 after acquiring an additional 713,201 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP bought a new position in Enfusion during the 1st quarter worth about $3,816,000. Nellore Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enfusion by 321.0% in the 1st quarter. Nellore Capital Management LLC now owns 210,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 160,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Enfusion by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 494,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after purchasing an additional 150,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.95% of the company’s stock.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

