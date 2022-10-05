Entain (LON:ENT) Trading 0.6% Higher

Entain Plc (LON:ENT – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,093 ($13.21) and last traded at GBX 1,092.50 ($13.20). 1,590,990 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 2,241,042 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,086 ($13.12).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,871 ($22.61) target price on shares of Entain in a report on Friday, August 12th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,950 ($23.56) to GBX 2,000 ($24.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Entain in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,203 ($26.62).

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.63 billion and a PE ratio of 3,094.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.03. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,235.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,339.78.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a GBX 8.50 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.65%.

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

