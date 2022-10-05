ENTERBUTTON Price Tops $1.04 (ENTC)

ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 5th. In the last week, ENTERBUTTON has traded 22.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ENTERBUTTON token can now be bought for approximately $1.04 or 0.00005129 BTC on popular exchanges. ENTERBUTTON has a market cap of $16.00 million and approximately $169,420.00 worth of ENTERBUTTON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003255 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010724 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000063 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00145230 BTC.

About ENTERBUTTON

ENTERBUTTON launched on September 9th, 2021. ENTERBUTTON’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,354,900 tokens. ENTERBUTTON’s official Twitter account is @entc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. ENTERBUTTON’s official website is www.enterbutton.org.

Buying and Selling ENTERBUTTON

According to CryptoCompare, “ENTERBUTTON (ENTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. ENTERBUTTON has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ENTERBUTTON is 1.00523031 USD and is up 5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $346,675.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.enterbutton.org.”

