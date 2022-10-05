EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Bought by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,766 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.5% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its position in EOG Resources by 6.5% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,698 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EOG traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.01. 27,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,541,114. The company has a market cap of $72.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.41. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.67 and a twelve month high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on EOG shares. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $151.00 to $149.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America raised their price target on EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Further Reading

