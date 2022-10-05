Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 72,882 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,333,033 shares.The stock last traded at $35.02 and had previously closed at $35.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQNR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 314.00 to 354.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 350.00 to 380.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 287.00 to 304.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equinor ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.00.

Equinor ASA Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.99.

Equinor ASA Announces Dividend

Equinor ASA ( NYSE:EQNR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 43.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 7.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 11.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equinor ASA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 31,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Further Reading

