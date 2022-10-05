Ethereum Name Service (ENS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $350.66 Million

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be bought for approximately $17.32 or 0.00085438 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Name Service has a market capitalization of $350.66 million and $71.48 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethereum Name Service has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,363.88 or 0.06727550 BTC.

Metacraft (MCT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004165 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001562 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000114 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006374 BTC.

Microtuber (MCT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Ethereum Name Service is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,244,862 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ethereum Name Service’s official message board is ens.mirror.xyz. The official website for Ethereum Name Service is ens.domains.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethereum Name Service has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,244,862.09054775 in circulation. The last known price of Ethereum Name Service is 16.0462231 USD and is up 4.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 135 active market(s) with $73,077,257.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ens.domains/.”

