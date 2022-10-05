Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %
SJM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22.
J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.
About J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on J. M. Smucker (SJM)
- Hot Potato: Lamb Weston Stock Confirms a Top
- Too Soon: 3 Reasons to Wait on DocuSign Stock
- Rite-Aid Sings a Familiar Tune That Investors Don’t Want to Hear
- Don’t Give Up on These Q3 Losers
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.