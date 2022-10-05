Excalibur Management Corp Cuts Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Excalibur Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 93.0% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker during the first quarter worth $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Trading Down 0.5 %

SJM traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $141.45. The company had a trading volume of 13,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,866. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $138.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.68. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1 year low of $119.82 and a 1 year high of $146.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.90, a PEG ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.42. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJM. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $117.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Consumer Edge lowered J. M. Smucker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. UBS Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total value of $1,247,636.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 8,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.39, for a total transaction of $1,247,636.39. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,515.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 19,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.25, for a total transaction of $2,832,768.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,441. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,019 shares of company stock valued at $8,995,996. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.