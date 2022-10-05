Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.02 Million Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OGN. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of NYSE OGN remained flat at $25.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 53,912 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,940,030. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.68. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $39.47. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.79.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 17.42% and a negative return on equity of 109.70%. Analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 25.81%.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

