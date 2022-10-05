Excalibur Management Corp Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Excalibur Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 1.0% of Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on KO. StockNews.com raised Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HSBC lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

In other news, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Carolyn Everson purchased 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.23. 648,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,354,453. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 79.64%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.