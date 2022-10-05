Excalibur Management Corp Lowers Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 269.7% during the first quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DD traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.61. 69,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,309,443. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a 200-day moving average of $61.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

