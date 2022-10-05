Excalibur Management Corp Sells 7,752 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Excalibur Management Corp trimmed its holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,752 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey accounts for 1.2% of Excalibur Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Excalibur Management Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:WPC traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,179,201. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.76 and a fifty-two week high of $89.63. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.78, a P/E/G ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.