Excalibur Management Corp Takes $657,000 Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Excalibur Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,756 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,150,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Netflix by 526,574.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 3,107,380 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,163,993,000 after buying an additional 3,106,790 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,005,530 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,875,021,000 after buying an additional 2,310,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Netflix by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,223,880 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $17,605,636,000 after buying an additional 2,179,427 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Price Performance

Netflix stock traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $236.25. 264,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,356,150. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $162.71 and a 1-year high of $700.99. The firm has a market cap of $105.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $232.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Netflix from $243.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

