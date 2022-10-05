Exen Coin Trading Up 14.7% This Week (BTXN)

Exen Coin (BTXN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, Exen Coin has traded 14.7% higher against the dollar. Exen Coin has a total market cap of $7.50 million and approximately $89,128.00 worth of Exen Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Exen Coin coin can now be bought for $0.57 or 0.00002860 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000252 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000313 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010620 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Exen Coin Profile

Exen Coin’s official Twitter account is @Bitexencom.

Exen Coin Coin Trading

