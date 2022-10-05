eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Gap Down to $12.79

Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.79, but opened at $12.30. eXp World shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 1,734 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on eXp World from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

eXp World Trading Down 5.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57 and a beta of 3.00.

eXp World Announces Dividend

eXp World ( NASDAQ:EXPI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.11). eXp World had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 1.25%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eXp World news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $3,014,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,034,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,457,473.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Courtney Keating Chakarun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $169,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 569,833 shares of company stock worth $8,508,356. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in eXp World by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,291,000 after buying an additional 17,530 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in eXp World during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in eXp World by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 23,687 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in eXp World by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in eXp World by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 54,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and offers buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

