Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating) were up 21.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. Approximately 264,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 128,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Falcon Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.58 million and a P/E ratio of -11.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 3.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.09.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Farley sold 266,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.10, for a total transaction of C$26,666.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,036,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$403,640.

Falcon Gold Company Profile

Falcon Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine that covers 10,392 hectares located in North Ontario. The company was formerly known as Chesstown Capital Inc and changed its name to Falcon Gold Corp.

