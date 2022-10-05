Family CFO Inc Has $610,000 Stock Position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Family CFO Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX – Get Rating) by 119.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,785 shares during the quarter. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF makes up about 0.7% of Family CFO Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Family CFO Inc’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VSGX. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 315,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,595,000 after buying an additional 121,071 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 362,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,460,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,033,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA grew its stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 173.6% in the 4th quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 17,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 11,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,309,000.

NYSEARCA:VSGX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.62. The stock had a trading volume of 27,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,791. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $43.12 and a 1-year high of $64.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

