Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) Shares Bought by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 106.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Win Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 77,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 15,017 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.49, for a total transaction of $502,919.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 257,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,633,621.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,571 shares of company stock valued at $761,351. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Federated Hermes Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Federated Hermes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.90.

Shares of FHI traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,842. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $39.82.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $366.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.24 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

