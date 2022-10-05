Federico Grossi Sells 2,500 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $166,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,988.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $139,975.00.

Shares of APLS stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $57.69. 1,940,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,445. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 7.19, a current ratio of 7.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 1.36.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. The business had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.72) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,679,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,501,000 after acquiring an additional 439,974 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after purchasing an additional 652,071 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,923,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,993,000 after purchasing an additional 58,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after purchasing an additional 590,469 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,704,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,410,000 after purchasing an additional 842,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apellis Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.23.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

