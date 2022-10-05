FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,839 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the quarter. FedEx makes up approximately 1.2% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $12,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $593,029,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in FedEx by 11,807.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 548,918 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $127,014,000 after purchasing an additional 544,308 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 24,340.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 490,284 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $113,447,000 after purchasing an additional 488,278 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FedEx by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,784,798 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,346,614,000 after purchasing an additional 394,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in FedEx by 21.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,173,612 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $502,953,000 after purchasing an additional 377,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director R Brad Martin acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.61, for a total value of $2,838,809.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,664,178.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898 over the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FedEx Trading Down 1.7 %

FDX stock traded down $2.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.43. 38,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,837,520. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $141.92 and a 1-year high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. FedEx’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Cowen decreased their target price on FedEx from $230.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on FedEx from $232.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.