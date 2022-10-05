Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 353 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Information Services comprises approximately 1.9% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050,900 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,363 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075,338 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after purchasing an additional 316,450 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after purchasing an additional 244,027 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fidelity National Information Services Trading Up 4.2 %

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,951,382.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $79.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a PE ratio of 57.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.05. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $126.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

