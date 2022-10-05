Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Stock Position Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 248,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,850 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $22,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,825,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,706,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,297,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,950,457,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,363 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,642,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,474,610,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,338 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,819,751 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,090,719,000 after acquiring an additional 316,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,418,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $945,771,000 after acquiring an additional 244,027 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares in the company, valued at $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock worth $18,934,354. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on FIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fidelity National Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Sunday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.46.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.24. 63,364 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,816,886. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.70 and a 12 month high of $126.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

