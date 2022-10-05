First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Piper Sandler to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on FCF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of First Commonwealth Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.42.

FCF stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.41. 324,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,595. First Commonwealth Financial has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $17.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.98.

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $4,114,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,205,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,276,000 after buying an additional 8,757 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

