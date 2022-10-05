First Personal Financial Services Boosts Position in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

First Personal Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Sony Group were worth $1,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SONY. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sony Group in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 8,800.0% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 96.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sony Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in Sony Group by 21.3% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.7 %

SONY stock traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 9,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 817,742. Sony Group Co. has a 52-week low of $63.93 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.46 and a 200-day moving average of $85.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.20. Sony Group had a return on equity of 11.54% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business had revenue of $17.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sony Group Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SONY shares. Citigroup lowered Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sony Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Macquarie raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.00.

Sony Group Profile



Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.



