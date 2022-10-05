First Personal Financial Services Buys New Holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA)

First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 188.3% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 93.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 38.1% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Uncommon Cents Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000.

NYSE:RA traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.03. 2,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,396. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.46. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.24 and a 52 week high of $22.29.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.24%.

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

