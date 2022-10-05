First Personal Financial Services Cuts Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canal Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,913,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 2,116 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Brightworth raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brightworth now owns 4,515 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 52,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,268,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $728.60. 4,775 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,505. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $710.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $674.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.93. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $750.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.98 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 520.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $742.66, for a total value of $3,861,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 67,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,316,700.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.19, for a total transaction of $225,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,504,137.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,444 shares of company stock worth $37,192,687 in the last ninety days. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $662.00 to $720.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $823.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $635.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $758.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

