First Personal Financial Services Grows Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 2,857 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,200,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $424,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,535.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 229,484 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,649,000 after purchasing an additional 215,454 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.81. The stock had a trading volume of 99,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,216,827. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $131.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.36.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.