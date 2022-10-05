First Personal Financial Services Has $8.37 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,988 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. ANSYS accounts for approximately 2.3% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $8,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANSS. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS by 167.6% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in ANSYS by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in ANSYS by 327.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ANSYS by 354.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in ANSYS by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ANSYS alerts:

ANSYS Trading Down 1.1 %

ANSS traded down $2.66 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,306. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.44 and a twelve month high of $413.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $257.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $262.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Insider Activity

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. ANSYS had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business had revenue of $475.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total value of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANSS shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ANSYS to $329.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on ANSYS from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

ANSYS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.