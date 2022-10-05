First Personal Financial Services Lowers Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Cowen decreased their target price on Roper Technologies from $545.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $480.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $486.56.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROP traded down $2.97 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $376.98. 4,060 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,827. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.05. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $359.22 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $407.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $422.89.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 49.32%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.23%.

Roper Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.