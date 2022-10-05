First Personal Financial Services Lowers Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

First Personal Financial Services reduced its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in McKesson were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in shares of McKesson by 1,257.1% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $378.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $352.46.

Insider Activity at McKesson

McKesson Price Performance

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCK stock traded down $3.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $352.16. 5,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,006,300. The stock has a market cap of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $354.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.05. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $193.89 and a 52-week high of $375.23.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.87 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.83%.

About McKesson

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

