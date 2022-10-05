First Personal Financial Services Sells 170 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 122,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,516,000 after purchasing an additional 81,380 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 36,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 9,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 20,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 2.1 %

NEE stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 82,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,175,606. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.22 and a 52 week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $86.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.74. The stock has a market cap of $159.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.22, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.50.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.30.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

