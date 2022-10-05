First Personal Financial Services Sells 9,698 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,324 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,698 shares during the period. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of First Personal Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First Personal Financial Services owned approximately 0.09% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJK. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 237,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,834 shares during the period. Sandler Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,633,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,853,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.90 on Wednesday, hitting $66.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,684. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.44 and a twelve month high of $88.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.93 and a 200-day moving average of $70.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

