First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Personal Financial Services lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 43,691 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 906 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.3% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 297,136 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $26,644,000 after buying an additional 22,738 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at $24,202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CTSH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Cowen lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cognizant Technology Solutions Price Performance

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $285,841.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTSH traded down $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $59.86. 61,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,418,699. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a twelve month low of $57.42 and a twelve month high of $93.47. The stock has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.06%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

