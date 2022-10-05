First Personal Financial Services Trims Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

First Personal Financial Services trimmed its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 93.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 161.3% in the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:COP traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $116.06. The stock had a trading volume of 237,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,767,836. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.94 and its 200-day moving average is $101.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 31.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

