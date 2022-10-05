First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA) Trading 2.9% Higher

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (NYSEARCA:TUSA – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $40.47 and last traded at $40.24. Approximately 848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 2,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.12.

First Trust Dividend Strength ETF Trading Up 3.6 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.62.

